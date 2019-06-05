Joseph "Joe" LeDoux, 66, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1953, to Dorothy and Howard LeDoux in Lake Charles, La.

He graduated from LaGrange High School in 1971 and worked as an Operator at Citgo for many years before retiring. Joe was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, teacher of kids about the ways of life in the country, and teller of tales. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph Michael LeDoux, Jason Patrick LeDoux (Tiffany) and James Daniel LeDoux (Brandy); grandchildren, Fallon, Caleb, Jordan, Katie, Emily, Graison and Chase; great-grandchild, Khaleesia; spouse, Suzanne LeDoux; brother, Dale LeDoux; and sister, Diana Gwin (Mike).

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lynn Guidry.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Sam, Kellie, Stacy, and all of the other nurses and staff with Heart of Hospice for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help defer expenses.