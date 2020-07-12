1/1
Joseph R. "Spike" Borel Jr.
1935 - 2020
Joseph R. "Spike" Borel Jr., 85, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Spike was born on March 8, 1935, in Lake Charles, La. He attended Landry Memorial High School. He was a telecom construction supervisor, installing fiber optic and telephone cable for Disneyworld in Orlando, Fla., where he retired after 30 years. In 1979 he was featured in the National Geographic Magazine for his work at Disney. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish.
Spike was known for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion, and a knack for telling it like it is. He always told you the truth, even if you didn't want to hear it.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mary Ann Kohnke-Borel, five children; Rachelle Borel (Joe Leist) of Louisville, Ky., Kim Borel of Crestwood, Ky., Cindy Borel of Oxford, Ga., Troy Borel and Mark Borel, both of Orlando, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jill Borel of Clarkston, Mich.; step-son Buddy Kohnke of Lake Charles; step-daughter, Lisa Ange of Lake Charles; brother, Dan Borel of Lake Charles; sisters, Mary Ann Guidry of Lake Charles and Jane Keziah of South Carolina, 15 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anna Faye and Joseph Borel Sr.; first wife, Donnis Borel, and son Boyd Borel.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Brighton Bridge Hospice for their kind and devoted care, especially Melinda, Vicki, June, and Bethany.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow the rosary at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Spike's name, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.lakesidefh.com

Published in American Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
JUL
13
Rosary
05:30 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
JUL
13
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
