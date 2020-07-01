Joe and I were first cousins and I will always remember his willingness to help family and friends. He had a huge/giving heart and helped many of those who needed it over his lifespan. I always felt that if I ever needed him, he would be there for me and my family. Joe had one of the keenest minds of anyone I was ever associated with over the past 50 years. He was a risk taker and true entrepreneur and lived life to the fullest. Joe, I will miss you and my prayers are with you, Jackie and all of the kids. Rest in peace . Love you.

David Minaldi

Family