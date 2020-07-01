Joseph R. Palermo Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Palermo Jr., 76, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Joe lived his life on his own terms. He wanted you to know that he was a family man from birth, being born into a loud and boisterous Italian family where love and Catholicism were doled out in great measure. Joe loved his wife, Jackie, children, and grandchildren more than anything in the world. He and Jackie were married almost 56 years and raised four children, who survive him – Rock (and wife, Kim), Lance (and wife, Tonia), Ashley (and husband, Nick Goodling), and Alisha. Joe delighted in his children's accomplishments and loved his daughters- and son-in-law as if they were his own. His greatest joy, however, was being a grandfather. Joe had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren, and aspects of his personality shine through in each of them. We know that all of his grandchildren – Rachel, Ryan, Sarah, Grayson, Addison, and Reid – will miss their Papa Joe terribly.
Joe was a true entrepreneur and involved community member. Joe worked so that he could play, and he certainly had a good time. If he wasn't working or with his family, you could find him flying his airplane or fishing Toledo Bend. Joe absolutely loved flying and became a pilot at the age of 17. He could fly just about anything and constantly challenged himself to obtain more flight certifications – in direct competition with his son, Rock. Similarly, Joe loved to fish and relished his time with his Toledo Bend friends.
Joe lived life to the fullest and loved any activity that involved family and friendly competition. Typically egged on by his children, he participated in any challenge presented. He hunted, snow skied, golfed, played tennis, water skied, rode motorcycles, went scuba diving, and even "jumped out of a perfectly good airplane," all to spend time with his kids and grandkids and to hopefully do it better than them. Joe also spent a great deal of time enjoying good food, and despite eating at some of the best restaurants around the world, he always stated that the best food was in his wife, Jackie's, kitchen. Joe knew he hit the culinary jackpot when he married Jackie, and he was always the most satisfied customer in Jackie's "always open" kitchen.
In addition to his family mentioned above, Joe is survived by his adoring sister, Mary Ann Fiorenza, his loving brother, Tony Palermo, Sr. (and wife, Tina), brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Palermo, Johnny Manuel, Phil and Pam Manuel, Gil and Brenda Manuel, Matt and Carey Manuel, and Art Schultz. Joe is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and cousins, who will all miss his crazy sense of humor and generosity. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Joe Palermo, his brother, Myron Palermo, and his sisters, Frances Walker and Carolyn Palermo.
Joe loved and mentored so many, adopting so many people into his life. Had Joe written a farewell to all of those whom he called family, we would have taken up an entire page of the newspaper. Joe lived life on his own terms and would encourage everyone to do the same. He always said, "You only get one life," and "you can't take it with you."
A celebration of Joe's life (or death – your choice, he said) will be held at a later date, when we can all gather and share fun stories of Joe together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a charitable donation to the MD Anderson Cancer Center (www.mdanderson.org) or The St. Nicholas Center for Children in Lake Charles, LA (www.stnickcenter.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
June 30, 2020
Rest in peace Joe you're going to be missd
Robert Butterfield
Family
June 30, 2020
I am glad to have met you, worked for you and called you a friend. I am am thankful for the time I was able to work (even though it was more fun than work) for you at the gun shop and the opportunities it afforded me. I always enjoyed our talks and the stories you shared with me about your life and family. My condolences to the family.
Damon Gernentz
Friend
June 30, 2020
What an honor it has been to have known you. God Speed Joe!
Jeff Helton
June 30, 2020
What a full life you led Joe, and what a wonderful legacy you left in your family. They are fortunate to have had you and fortunate now to have such a large and loving family now for comfort.
Carol Clausen Lloyd-Williams
Friend
June 30, 2020
Joe and I were first cousins and I will always remember his willingness to help family and friends. He had a huge/giving heart and helped many of those who needed it over his lifespan. I always felt that if I ever needed him, he would be there for me and my family. Joe had one of the keenest minds of anyone I was ever associated with over the past 50 years. He was a risk taker and true entrepreneur and lived life to the fullest. Joe, I will miss you and my prayers are with you, Jackie and all of the kids. Rest in peace . Love you.
David Minaldi
Family
June 30, 2020
One of his many contributions to the betterment of West Calcasieu was his devotion and efforts to create and improve Southland Executive Airport which is much better off for his efforts. Oliver "Jackson" Schrumpf
Oliver Schrumpf
Friend
June 30, 2020
Ms. Jackie,
May your family and friends be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding all of you. Joe will be missed!
We are grieving with you.
Luis & Michelle
Michelle Luis Dottolo
Friend
June 30, 2020
Sorry to hear about his passing. Hes in peace now. Im gonna miss his fishing reports.
Glenn Granger
Friend
June 30, 2020
My condolences for the family. Youre truly a kind man who will be missed.
Shelbie Huggins
Friend
June 30, 2020
Joe always treated me with respect. Lot of good times RIP Joe
StevE Diamond
Friend
June 30, 2020
Requiem aeternam dona, Domine, et lux perpetua lucrat ei.
Richard Moreno
Friend
June 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of his Passing, Me and my Children will always Cherish our memories we had with him .
Clay Brown
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Joes death! He was truly a character; larger than life! We will miss him! My sincere condolences to Jackie and to their beautiful children and extended family! You will be in my prayers with much love ❤ . May God continue to guide and bless you.
Sally ( Montgomery) Rodgers
Friend
June 29, 2020
Sir, many many years ago my father worked for you. And so did I. You always treated me and Daddy right. And for that Thankyou. My heart goes out to his Family. May you rest in peace now.
Doug jean
Friend
June 29, 2020
We will all miss Joe. He touched each of us in is own way.
Wallace Henderson
Friend
June 29, 2020
Joe gave me wonderful memories that I will always cherish. I will never forget Joe and know that I will always miss him. Condolences to his beautiful family that we also love very much
Jerry & Jimmye Sisco
Friend
June 29, 2020
You were truly a generous man. I will miss your hunting and fishing stories with Buzz. May God bless you in the next life.
Kirk Stansel
Friend
June 29, 2020
We didn't get along in high school, but became friends at one our reunions. I will miss Joe, like I miss all my departed classmates. RIP, Joe.
Irene Richardson Hess
June 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of my friend Alisha's dad. I will be keeping all of the Palermo family in all of my prayers for the good ole Lord to keep of them especially Alisha in both of his hands and bring comfort to all of them during this most difficult time of their lives. May he rest in peace.
Theresa Landreneau
Friend
June 29, 2020
You were an incredible man Mr. Joe. It was my privilege to know and work for you.
Cheryl Carrier
Coworker
June 29, 2020
Cheryl Carrier
Coworker
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family of Mr Joe. May you have God's peace.
Adonis Dickson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved