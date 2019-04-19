A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Joseph "Shelton" Reed will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Rush Chapel, Oakdale, with Father Vijaya Peddoju and Reverend Greg Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Reed Cemetery under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Mr. Reed, 84, of Oakdale, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Oakdale, La.

Shelton was a U.S. Navy Vet of the Korean War, where he was a French interpreter for Passage to Freedom. He and his wife were local fixtures with the Reed Barber Shops in Oakdale and Oberlin. He loved Tennessee Walking horses and dancing with Mrs. Katherine. He had a great affection for western movies, visiting with his customers and most of all his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Eula Reed; and one grandson, Chad Reed.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of sixty years, Katherine Reed of Oakdale; one son, Michael Reed and his wife Mandy of Oakdale; one daughter, Teresa Reed Everett and her husband Shannon of Sulphur; one brother, Shelley Reed and his wife Betty of the Guy Community; one sister, Mary Joycie Taylor of Ward Community; four grandchildren, Dana Frechette and her husband Justin, Ragen Reed, Brandon Reed, David Everett and his wife Skylee; six great-grandchildren, Bryce Albarado, Nyssa Frechette, Braylen Everett, Blaiklyn Everett, Brennan Everett and Teagan Chandler.

Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will reopen on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 8 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.

A Rosary will be recited on Friday night in Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale at 6 p.m.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are; David Everett, Bryce Albarado, Shannon Everett, Kyle McGee, Leo Marcantel and Stanley McGee. Honorary pallbearers are; Chris Bacon and Kendell Johnson. Published in American Press on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary