IOWA - Joseph Weldon (Buddy) Bartlett III passed away unexpectedly at his Iowa residence on March 20, 2020. Buddy was born on November 10, 1965 in Sulphur, LA to Joseph Weldon Bartlett Jr. and Wanda Barrett Lamberth. Buddy attended school in Sulphur, graduating from Sulphur High in 1983. Throughout his school years he loved and participated in sports, especially basketball. Buddy went on to earn his BA and teacher's certificate in Physical Education from McNeese in 1988.
Buddy is survived by two children, Barrett Weldon Bartlett (Katie) and Courtney Rose Collins (Devin); three grandchildren, Sawyer, Keegan and Riley; sisters, Kristina Bartlett Greer (Dewayne) and Pamela Irene Hayes (Mike); step-mother Billie Bartlett; mother of his children, Barbara Faye Bartlett and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Buddy was preceded in death by a son, Tyler Joseph Bartlett, father, Joe Bartlett Jr., mother, Wanda Barrett Lamberth, grandparents, Reverend Joe and Roselma Bartlett and Joe and Velda Barrett.
Buddy began his teaching career in Jasper, Texas where he was a teacher and coach for several years at Rowe Elementary. He next served in Little Cypress as a teacher and also as a coach. In 1991 Buddy moved to the Newton, Texas Independent School District where he would spend the next 12 years. While their Buddy served as teacher, coach and head coach of the boys basketball team, where he consistently had winning teams. In the 2001-2002 school year, the team reached the State Quarter Finals which was the best in the school's history. Buddy was voted Coach of the Year for four years.
Buddy's life was not always easy; he struggled with health issues for many years. Even through his struggles, he loved people, his family and friends. Buddy could talk to anyone and made friends wherever he went. His family will remember Buddy at his best self as a father, family member, teacher, coach and friend.
Services have been entrusted to Simple Traditions, 3448 5th Avenue, Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be 1 p.m -3 p.m., Monday March 23, 2020. Service to follow at 3 p.m. after visitation.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 50 people, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only. **
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in American Press on Mar. 23, 2020