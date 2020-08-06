1/1
Josie Mae (Gobert) Guillory
1932 - 2020
Josie Mae (Gobert) Guillory, 88, was called to her heavenly home on Aug. 1, 2020. She was born on Jan. 3, 1932, in Mallet, La., to the late Lawrence and Catherine (Godeaux) Gobert.
Josie was a native of Lake Charles for the past 65 years. She was employed as a bus driver by the Calcasieu Parish School Board driving for Eastwood, and Washington Marion HS from which she retired after 30 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and daughter. She enjoyed traveling across the country to visit her family and children. As the matriarch of her family, she enjoyed having everyone gathered around during the holidays.
Left in God's care to cherish her memory are her three children, Curtis Guillory (Ruby), Pamela Anderson (Wade), both of Lake Charles, and Debra Guillory of Conyers, Ga.; four grandchildren; eight brothers; three sister; 10 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren; and other relatives and friends.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Velma Gallien, Nancy Carter, Brandi Guillory and St. Joseph Hospice for all the loving care that was given to our Mother.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
