Joy Ann Pelloquin, age 66, passed away at her home in Sulphur, La., surrounded by her family on May 25, after her battle with cancer. Joy was born in Canton, Ga., on Aug. 8, 1952. After marrying Jerry Pelloquin in 1972, they moved from Georgia to Louisiana where they lived a wonderful life for 47 years.

Joy was the beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" Pelloquin. She was adored by her children Jennifer Mire and spouse Garrett Mire of Marietta, Ga., Jody Pelloquin and spouse Jody E. Pelloquin of Lake Charles, La. Her grandchildren Bailey Mire, Luc Mire, Mya Pelloquin and Cora Pelloquin cherished and loved their MawMaw. Her father, James Earl Smith, of Canton, Ga., and her mother, Marjorie Reid Smith of Birmingham, Ala., as well as her stepfather, Luther Barton Donehoo Sr., of Atlanta, Ga., preceded Joy in death. Joy is survived by her sister Sherry Donehoo, brother-in-law Bart Donehoo of Douglasville, Ga.; sister, Jackie Dillard; and brother-in-law, Tim Dillard of Fairburn, Ga. Her many nieces and nephews in both Georgia and Louisiana loved their Aunt Joy or "JoJo" dearly.

Joy was a devoted mother and homemaker until 1988 when she began working for Family Medical Center in Lake Charles, La. She retired from the practice after more than 20 years. During her retirement years, she and Jerry made many lasting memories camping with dear friends; watching their grandchildren play sports and the simple yet beautiful experience of just being together with, of course, Joy's little Yorkie, Jake.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Thursday, May 30, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home located at 107 W. Napoleon St., in Sulphur, La. The Remembrance will begin at 6pm and is open for any friends or family who would like to speak. Joy's final resting place will be at Rose Haven Cemetery in Douglasville, Ga.

Joy Pelloquin's love for children was never more apparent than seeing her with her four precious grandchildren. As someone who fought cancer herself, Joy would want to do whatever was in her power to prevent any child from having to suffer the consequences of this horrible disease. Even before her cancer diagnosis, Joy was a lifelong supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. One of her last wishes was for those who knew and loved her to honor her memory by doing what she no longer can and support children with cancer and their families.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joy Pelloquin's personal St. Jude's memorial page at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/joypelloquin Published in American Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary