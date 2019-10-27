|
|
Joy Deshotel Fontenot, of Welsh, Louisiana went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joy loved her family and spent a great deal of time with them. She worked for American Bank for over 20 Years. She was a seamstress, and loved to work in her yard especially with her flowers. She loved reading and taught Sunday School for many years. Joy also loved her dogs, Beau and Benji.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Atson Gary Deshotel, husband, Calvin Fontenot, son, Robert
Wayne Deshotel, Sr., parents, Julian and Eva Broussard, sisters, Eula Mae Williams, Helen Guillotte, and Jerilyn Broussard, and a brother, Amos Broussard.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Pat Deshotel and wife, Cynthia, Gilbert Deshotel and wife, Kimberly, and Steven Deshotel and wife, Nanette; step-son, Harry Fontenot; grandchildren, Patrick, Mark, Micah, Amanda, Robert Jr., John, Jeremy, and Jeffrey Deshotel; 15 great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Brenna, Maia, Caitlyn, Khorie, Ella Grace, Wyat, Evelyn Rose, Beau Ryan, Asher Atson, Gabriel, and Tytan Deshotel, Lakelyn Vincent, and Arie Bella Lindley; a great-great-grandson, Kullen Deshotel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6-9 P.M. Monday and will resume at 9 A.M. until time of service on Tuesday at the church.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Welsh, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Patrick, Robert Jr., John, Mark, Micah, Amanda Joy, Jeremy, Jeffrey, and Landon Deshotel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Welsh. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonwelsh.com for the Fontenot family.
Published in American Press on Oct. 27, 2019