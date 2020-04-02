|
Joy Dunham Christy, age 92, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence in Lake Charles. She is survived by two sisters, Bonnye Hebert and Alma Ruth Smith (Noah); two daughters, Vickie Saucier and Ange Cristina (Jay); four grandchildren, Chris Waltner (Dusty), Jennifer Joy Cristina, Amy Molina (Ross) and Joseph Cristina; six great-grandchildren, George, Madeline, Mason, Hank, Clara and Anna; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband of 54 years, Roy Christy; a sister, Patsy Babineaux; a son-in-law, Vance Saucier; and her parents, Ben and Eula Ray Dunham.
Joy was raised in DeQuincy, and met the love of her life Roy at the DeRidder Depot during World War II. After the war they were married and started their family in DeQuincy. After Roy's service they moved to DeRidder to raise their girls. There Joy served as director of The Beauregard ARC for over 30 years, educating and training mentally challenged adults in life skills and enriching their lives with activities and travel. For her admirable service and willingness to go above and beyond for the needs of her "kids," Joy was granted the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow award by Rotary International.
Joy was also an active member of The First Baptist Church of DeRidder, where she taught Sunday school for many years and participated in numerous mission trips. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, Joy loved animals, gardening, reading, travel, cooking, sewing, history and Native American culture.
The family would like to express its deepest appreciation for the loving care given to "Ma" both by family and outside caregivers during her final years. Special thanks to VaLeen, Heidi and Gerald for taking such wonderful care of her and to Dalton for officiating the service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2020