Joyce Arabie McComb, 93, of Moss Bluff, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mrs. McComb was born on March 19, 1927, in Elton. She was a lifelong resident of the Lake Charles/Moss Bluff area and a member of St. Henry Catholic Church. Mrs. McComb had many hobbies including gardening, camping, cooking and raising animals. Most importantly, she loved her family and treasured the time spent with them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeanette Gaspard (LeRoy), June Ann Bailey (Kenneth), Helen Parker (Jimmy), Janie LaCasse (Luther), Karen Duhon (Howard), Rod McComb (Tammie) and Cynthia Mathieu (Max), all of the Lake Charles/Moss Bluff area; a sister, Juanita Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney McComb; parents, Maria and Antoine Arabie; grandson, Jason Howard Duhon; and siblings, Elward Arabie, Harold Arabie, Lois Elliott, Frances Lognion and Ruth Arabie.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in St. Henry Catholic Church. The Rev. Matthew Cormier will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 1:30 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store