Joyce Babin Guillory


1940 - 2019
Joyce Babin Guillory Obituary
Joyce was born Jan. 4, 1940, to Clifford George Babin Sr. and Esther Savant Babin in Lake Charles, La. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School Class of 1957. Joyce was employed at Gulf State Utilities for over 30 years and retired in 1994. She will be remembered for her abundant generosity to many worthy cases.
Joyce passed from this life on Oct. 25, 2019, and entered into her heavenly home. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Gina Guillory Melancon and spouse John of Lafayette, La., and Lisa Guillory Cormier and spouse Mark of Lake Charles, La.; as well as one grandson, Evan Melancon of Lafayette, La. Joyce is also survived by cousins, nieces and a nephew, as well as, many cherished friends and her beloved furry companion, Quinn.
Mrs. Guillory was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Harry Guillory, her spouse; three siblings, James Allen Babin and Clifford George Babin "CG", both of Lake Charles, and Robert Paul Babin Sr. of Waller, Texas.
We would like to thank the staff of I.C.U. at Oschner Christus St. Patrick Hospital and Cornerstone Hospital and notably, Dr. Luke Williams and Dr. Ron Lewis Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 3, 2019
