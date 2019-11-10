|
Joyce Dinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in a local care facility.
Joyce was born on Nov. 28, 1932, in St. Augustine, Fla., to George and Effie Cubbedge. She was known as "Mama Joy" to her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and cooking for those who came to visit her. She had a big heart and took in numerous family members over the years. Recently, she has enjoyed playing bingo and pokeno and painting with her friends at Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Henry Dinger Jr. (Sherry) and Eric Anthony Dinger (Claudette); grandchildren, Billy J. Eakin (SarahJane), Daphne Marti (Brent), Jill McBride (Jason), Vicky Kojis (Brady), Melanie Richard (Tommy), Mia Dubois (Nic), Hank Dinger (Lindsey), Ericka Dinger and Erin Walters (Jon); numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Charlotte Louise Andreu; brother, Art Stevens; son-in-law, William "Tommy" Eakin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dinger Sr.; daughter, Lana Eakin; parents; and seven brothers and sisters.
Her funeral service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The Rev. Jerry Snider and Larry Cortez will officiate. Burial will take place in Highland Memory Gardens following the service. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center for their compassion and excellent care.
Published in American Press on Nov. 10, 2019