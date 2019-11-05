Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Joyce LaCasse
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Rosary
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Joyce Guidroz LaCasse


1932 - 2019
Joyce Guidroz LaCasse Obituary
Joyce Guidroz LaCasse, 87, passed away in a local hospice facility on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Joyce was born on June 1, 1932, to the union of Noah and Lucille Marks in Opelousas, La. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Port Barre High School. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. She also enjoyed camping and fishing, and was an excellent cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Foux (Bill) and Diana Ortego; her son, Ronald Guidroz (Mary), all of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Amy Hanks (Jonathan) of Spring, Texas, Jennifer Quinlan (Zac) of Marshall, Texas, Michael Ortego (Lisa) of Carencro, La., Scott Ortego (Kara) of Lake Charles, David Guidroz (Lara) of Moss Bluff, Julie Cupp (Brian) of Shreveport, La., and Laura Watkins (James) of Iowa, La.; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her two beloved husbands, Joseph Curley Guidroz and Charlie LaCasse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. Msgr. Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will take place in Consolata Cemetery following the service under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will take place at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles for their compassionate care.
Published in American Press on Nov. 5, 2019
