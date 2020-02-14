|
Joyce Irene Corry went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 28, 1926 in Starks, Louisiana.
Joyce was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Starks. She was a caregiver for many family members throughout the years. Joyce especially loved to spend time with, cook for, and care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Raphiel Corry, her father, Levi Milton Allbritton, her mother, Eula Lee Poole Allbritton, five brothers, Milton, Cecil, Alma Augustus, Orvel, and Homer Allbritton, and a sister, Mildred "Tincy" Johnson.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her three children, Susie Gillis and husband, Ronald of Starks, Michael Corry and wife, Kathy of Starks, and Kathy Barrington and husband, Jerry of Alexandria, LA; seven grandchildren, Mark Gillis, Neva Corry, Tim Gillis and wife, Katie, Phillip Corry and wife, Sabrina, Micah Gillis and Matilda, Alana Mears and husband, Brent, and Jessica Barrington; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Starks. Reverend Ron Butler will officiate. Burial will follow in Miller Annex Cemetery in Starks under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.
Joyce's family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff at High Hope Care Center for the wonderful loving care shown to their loved one.
Published in American Press on Feb. 15, 2020