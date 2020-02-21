Home

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Emmanuel Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Emmanuel Baptist Church

Joyce Johnson Simien


1945 - 2020
Joyce Johnson Simien Obituary
Joyce Johnson Simien, 74, was born July 9, 1945, in Lake Charles, La., to the late Curley and Elzadie Cains Johnson. A resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Old Emmanuel Baptist Church where she served in the choir. She was a former employee of K Mart Department Store or over 30 years. She departed this life Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Donald Simien Sr.; one son, Donald Simien Jr.; four sisters, Gloria Foster, Gaynell Johnson, Amy Johnson and Berrie Henry; two brothers, Robert Johnson and Lester Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lois Dyles, Eula Green and Alice Bell; and one brother, Clifton Johnson. Her visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Old Emmanuel Baptist Church from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. in the church. Pastor Mack Guillory will officiate. Burial will be in Old Emmanuel Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020
