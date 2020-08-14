1/1
Joyce LaNell Lamprecht Smith
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce LaNell Lamprecht Smith of Three Rivers, Texas, entered eternal rest on Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 79.
She was born in Three Rivers, Texas, on Jan. 8, 1941, to Robert and Viola Lamprecht. After graduating high school, she went to work at USAA in San Antonio. She met the love of her life and married Homer Ray Smith on June 17, 1961. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and volunteered in the church office for more than 20 years. She was a strong woman of faith and loved her church family.
She was the most giving and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. She was the rock of the family and family was everything to her. She held a special bond with everyone.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Viola Lamprecht; brother, Robert Dale "Bobby" Lamprecht; and sister, Lorita "Rita" Lamprecht.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Homer Ray Smith of Three Rivers; children, Ray Smith of Three Rivers, Texas, David (Shauna) Smith of Spring, Texas, and Robert (Ginnie) Smith of Three Rivers, Texas; six grandsons; and seven great-grandsons. She was outnumbered with all boys.
Pallbearers: (grandsons) Justin Smith, Josh Smith, Jason Smith, Jacob Smith, Travis Smith and Matthew Smith, (nephew) Charles "Chuck" Hahn Jr. and (nephew) Marvin Smith Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Ray Point Cemetery.
Due to the current CDC guidelines and State of Texas restrictions, wearing a facemask is mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
1600 Laurel Ave
Three Rivers, TX 78071
(361) 786-2752
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Joyce is my second cousin and I loved it when our families would be together. My Daddy & her grandfather were brothers and we made many trips from Gonzales to Three Rivers. They did the same. Joyce loved God and her church. She also had lots of excitement when the subject of the Friday night football game came up. Lots of Love to her family who will miss Joyce.
Jeanie Lamprecht-Noack
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved