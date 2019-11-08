|
Joyce "Momma Joyce" Lee Rosette went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Joyce was born on Dec. 7, 1931, in Jennings, La., to the late Joseph and Lucinda Rosette.
She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She has been a member of the New Hope Baptist Church for 70 years. During those years she has served faithfully in and over every auxiliary in the church. She was also the "Mother" of the church: to know her, was to love her. She knew and loved the Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memories three sons, Kelvin (Geneise) Walker of Welsh, La., Louise (Reesa) Rosette of Lake Charles, La., and Benjamin (Julie) Rosette of Plfugerville, Texas; four daughters Anna (Larry) Washington, Myra (Kenneth) Harmon, Rose (Ray) Achane, Natasha Gray, all of Welsh, La.; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; two godchildren, Mary Zeno and Morris Manuel Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation for Ms. Rosette will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 205 Prudhomme St, Welsh, LA 70591, with funeral service beginning at 1. Burial will be at Eastridge Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Nov. 8, 2019