Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Joyce L.M. Williamson Obituary
ELTON - Funeral Services for Joyce L.M. Williamson, 85, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton. Rev. Jose Vattakunnel will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Joyce was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Bobby, for 41 years until his passing in June of 1991. She was a woman of strong faith. She enjoyed her country life, privacy and doing things for herself. Joyce traveled the world as a military wife with her husband seeing things most people only dream of seeing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Joyce's memory include her two sons, Robert "Bobby" Williamson and wife, Diana, of Sulphur and Rodger Williamson and wife, Rose, of Mansura; one daughter, Theresa Aube of Elton; one sister, Virginia Bertrand and husband, Clayton, of Eunice; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bernice Pitre; four brothers, Warren, Bobby, Harold and Anthony Pitre; and one sister, Evelyn Finn.
Published in American Press on May 22, 2019
