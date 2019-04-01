Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Joyce Guidry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Guidry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Louise "Weezie" Guidry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Louise "Weezie" Guidry Obituary
Joyce "Weezie" Louise Guidry, 65, passed away on March 31, 2019, at a local hospital.
Ms. Guidry was a parishioner of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Weezie was most recently a bartender at Linda's Lounge. She loved dalmatians and her cat, Bandit. She always enjoyed having company over, too. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jason Shayne; three daughters, Heather Cherie, Holly Amber, and Hope Lynn; step-daughter, Eva Nicole; eleven grandchildren, Paul, Mia, Jimmy Lee, Cullen, Ashlynn, Briana, Haley, Harley, LJ, Mason, and Garret; and one great grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy A. Guidry and Joann LeBleu; and sister, Gaiery Amy.
A funeral service will be at Johnson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4. The Rev. Kelly Vigo will officiate. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, and will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now