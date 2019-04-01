Joyce "Weezie" Louise Guidry, 65, passed away on March 31, 2019, at a local hospital.

Ms. Guidry was a parishioner of St. John Bosco Catholic Church. Weezie was most recently a bartender at Linda's Lounge. She loved dalmatians and her cat, Bandit. She always enjoyed having company over, too. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Jason Shayne; three daughters, Heather Cherie, Holly Amber, and Hope Lynn; step-daughter, Eva Nicole; eleven grandchildren, Paul, Mia, Jimmy Lee, Cullen, Ashlynn, Briana, Haley, Harley, LJ, Mason, and Garret; and one great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy A. Guidry and Joann LeBleu; and sister, Gaiery Amy.

A funeral service will be at Johnson Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 4. The Rev. Kelly Vigo will officiate. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, and will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.