Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie "Polly" (Carvin) Davis


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie "Polly" (Carvin) Davis Obituary
Joyce Marie "Polly" Carvin Davis, 67, was born June 1, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Ledgia Landry Carvin and the late Obin Carvin Sr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Messiah Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Washington High School in 1971 and worked in healthcare. She departed this life at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Brandon Paul Davis; mother, Ledgia Landry Carvin; two sisters, Lucy (Lorce) Rigmaiden and Sherrie Carvin; one brother, Erely (Jackie) Carvin; and two grandchildren, Brandon Paul Davis Jr. and Madison Denise Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, Obin Carvin Sr.; brothers, Obin Carvin Jr. and Curtis Carvin; sisters, Terry Lynn Carvin Claridy and Azella Carvin Bennett; adopted brother, Roderick Francis; niece, Stephanie Carvin; and nephew, Kaylon Jackson. Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens officiating. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now