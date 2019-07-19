|
Joyce Marie "Polly" Carvin Davis, 67, was born June 1, 1952, in Lake Charles, La., to Ledgia Landry Carvin and the late Obin Carvin Sr. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she was a member of Messiah Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Washington High School in 1971 and worked in healthcare. She departed this life at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Brandon Paul Davis; mother, Ledgia Landry Carvin; two sisters, Lucy (Lorce) Rigmaiden and Sherrie Carvin; one brother, Erely (Jackie) Carvin; and two grandchildren, Brandon Paul Davis Jr. and Madison Denise Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, Obin Carvin Sr.; brothers, Obin Carvin Jr. and Curtis Carvin; sisters, Terry Lynn Carvin Claridy and Azella Carvin Bennett; adopted brother, Roderick Francis; niece, Stephanie Carvin; and nephew, Kaylon Jackson. Her funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, Pastor Robert L. Owens officiating. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of James Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Published in American Press on July 19, 2019