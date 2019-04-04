Joyce Marie Darce Wilkinson, born on Sept. 17, 1927, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. She was 91 ½ years old.

Joyce was the daughter of Frank A. Darce Jr. and Leona Marie Wiltz Darce and the only sister of Harold (Reba Fruge) and Robert who preceded her on the road to Heaven; as did her oldest child, Thomas Glen Wilkinson (1964); her husband, Frank Marion Wilkinson (2005); and her son, John Henry Wilkinson (2015).

She is survived by her daughters, Diann Marie Wilkinson and Margaret Sue Mistretta (Steve); and daughter-in-law, Brenda Pesson Wilkinson. Joyce and Frank enjoyed their time spent with their grandchildren, Stacey Vezinot (Matthew), Garrett Wilkinson, Tisha Barnes (Bryan), Frank Mistretta (Kelli), and Brooks Mistretta (DaLynn). She leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Joyce was very proud of the history of Lake Charles and shared stories of growing up on Belden Street and attending school at Second Ward, Central School, and Lake Charles High School. After marrying Frank Marion Wilkinson on Feb. 23, 1946, Joyce began her life long career as a homemaker. She enjoyed the title she gave herself, "Household Engineer." She managed the family home and volunteered for many of her children's activities including St. Margaret Catholic School Helper, Prien Lake Elementary School Room Mom, Camp Fire Girls Leader, and Landry High School Football Booster Club Mom. She and Frank were blessed to have been pioneers in the formation of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Her funeral Mass, as was his, will take place there.

On Saturday, April 6, the family will receive visitors at Johnson Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 12:30 p.m. At Joyce's request, the family asks that everyone dress in bright and happy colors as you all brought her so much love and joy.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Trey Ange and Deacon Steve Mistretta will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery where she will join Frank in their final resting place here on earth.

Pallbearers will be: Frank Mistretta, Brooks Mistretta, Garrett Wilkinson, Patrick Wilkinson, Matthew Vezinot, and Taylor Dillehay. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Barnes and Ethan Wilkinson.

Memorial gifts to honor Joyce may be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 3939 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605. Published in American Press on Apr. 4, 2019