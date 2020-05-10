Joycelyn Reed
1930 - 2020
Joycelyn Reed, age 89, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Joycelyn was born July 21, 1930, to Henry McGee and Alcina Berzas McGee.
Joycelyn was a native of Mamou and a resident of Lake Charles, La. She was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner of St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Anyone that knew her, enjoyed her personality and knew she was a people person. Her favorite times were spent with the love of her life and her family fishing and spending time at their camp on the Calcasieu River.
She is survived by one son, Randy Reed (Sandy) of Humble, Texas; one daughter, Sandra Pousson (Patrick) of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Tina Agee, Tammy Sheffield, Bridget O'Kelley, Chris Reed, Wesley Reed; and seven great-grandchildren.
Joycelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert John Reed; her parents, Henry McGee and Alcina Berzas McGee; one brother, Rodnis McGee; two sisters, Ellister Manuel and Mercy Fontenot.
Graveside service will be held at a later date for immediate family only at Prien Memorial Park.

Published in American Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Prien Memorial Park
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
May 9, 2020
She is my granny. I will always love and miss her forever. I will never forget all the wonderful memories we all had with her and our Poppy. My world will never be the same.
