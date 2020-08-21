REEVES - Joycelyn Ortego Thacker, 89, of Reeves passed away on Aug. 19, 2020.
"Momma Joyce" enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, dancing, dressing up, and she spent many years serving the community at Slim's Club as a barmaid in Kinder.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two granddaughters: Heather Ortego Key and fiancé Jerry of Lake Charles, La., Charity Ortego Sonnier and husband Byron of Kinder, La.; daughter-in-law Mona Duplichan Ortego of Kinder, La.; great-grandchildren Austin, Christian, Lexie Sonnier and Carmen and Aidan Lee; brother, Clady Ardoin and wife Lydia of Welsh; sister, Francis Leger of Lawtell and her beloved sister-in-law Deanna Ardoin of Elton; along with her beloved favorite fur baby Sugar.
Preceded in death by her parents Hampton and Alida Ardoin; husbands, Bob Ortego and Jack Thacker; son, Jimmy Ortego; brothers, Alan and Ray Ardoin.
A funeral service will be held at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 by Father Whitney Miller. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Reed Funeral Home of Kinder. Visitation will begin Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A vigil will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a rosary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.reedfuneralhomeofkinder.com