Mrs. Joycelyn "Joy" Theriot Martin, 58, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in her residence.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Martin was a lifelong resident of Evangeline and was a homemaker. She loved and lived for her grandbabies, loved to camp, the beach, spending time with her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Laurent Drue Martin of Evangeline; two daughters, Renee (Michael) Hardy, Kimberly (Seth) Pelissier, all of Evangeline; two sisters, Jodie Wilkerson of Jennings, Deanna (Shelby) Richard of Evangeline; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hoover Theriot of Jennings; two brothers, Hulin (Tammy Richard) of Jennings, and Martin Theriot of New Roads; four grandchildren, Marshall Ryan Hardy, Lee Drue Pelissier, Luke Paul Pelissier, and Evelyn Raylee Hardy.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, Hulin and Joyce Lou Benoit Theriot Sr.; her mother-in-law, Shirley Dupuis Martin; and father-in-law, Lee Drue Martin.
The family would like to thank M.D. Anderson, Acadian General Cancer Center and Heart of Hospice for the care they gave their loved one.
Published in American Press on Oct. 31, 2019