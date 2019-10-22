|
Juan "Anthony" Antonio Contreras Jr., of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, in the loving arms of his father. He was born on Oct. 3, 2019, the sweetest baby anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed by his family. Anthony loved holding fingers, being in the arms of family while being cuddled. He enjoyed his bath with water being poured on his head and brushing his hair after. Anthony loved to have his head, forehead, cheeks and nose rubbed.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Juan and Ashley Contreras of Carlyss; maternal grandparents, Mark and Cindy Covert of Sulphur; paternal grandmother, Leticia Contreras; great-grandmothers, Carol Wright and Paula Gonzales; great-grandfather, Domingo Gonzales; uncles, Ramiro, Justin and Tyrell; aunts, Elizabeth and Brooke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019