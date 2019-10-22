Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Antonio "Anthony" Contreras Jr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Antonio "Anthony" Contreras Jr Obituary
Juan "Anthony" Antonio Contreras Jr., of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, in the loving arms of his father. He was born on Oct. 3, 2019, the sweetest baby anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed by his family. Anthony loved holding fingers, being in the arms of family while being cuddled. He enjoyed his bath with water being poured on his head and brushing his hair after. Anthony loved to have his head, forehead, cheeks and nose rubbed.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Juan and Ashley Contreras of Carlyss; maternal grandparents, Mark and Cindy Covert of Sulphur; paternal grandmother, Leticia Contreras; great-grandmothers, Carol Wright and Paula Gonzales; great-grandfather, Domingo Gonzales; uncles, Ramiro, Justin and Tyrell; aunts, Elizabeth and Brooke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Matthew Cormier officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now