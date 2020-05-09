Juanita Manuel Antoine, 76, of Lake Charles, La., died at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in a local care facility.

Mrs. Antoine was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Sulphur, La., where she was raised until moving to Lake Charles in the 1950s. She earned her Associates degree in Business Administration from Delta School of Business. She worked as a cook at Piccadilly's for a number of years and then was the co-proprietor of Antoine's Texaco and Antoine's Conoco. Mrs. Antoine was a longtime member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church and a member of the JUAN (Jesus Us And Now) Club. She will always be remembered as a prayer worrier and as an excellent cook.

Mrs. Antoine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Vincent Antoine Jr. of Lake Charles; sons, Danny Antoine and wife Shadeon of Houston, Texas, David Antoine Sr. and wife Lisa of Iowa, La., Tony Antoine and wife Levetta of Houston, Texas, Randy Antoine and wife Janice of Lake Charles, and Jody Antoine and wife Veronica of Lake Charles; siblings, Margie Gallien and husband Welton of Houston, Texas, Jean Manuel, also of Houston, Texas, Doretha Hall of Los Angeles, Calif., Allen Manuel of Lake Charles, and Jeanell Prudhomme and husband Calvin of Lake Charles; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Bernie Manuel Sr.; and siblings, Bernie "June" Manuel Jr., Irene Orphey, Evon Ramirez, Johnny Manuel, Kathy Johnson and Judy Talbert.

Her private services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

