Juanita Antoine
1943 - 2020
Juanita Manuel Antoine, 76, of Lake Charles, La., died at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Antoine was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Sulphur, La., where she was raised until moving to Lake Charles in the 1950s. She earned her Associates degree in Business Administration from Delta School of Business. She worked as a cook at Piccadilly's for a number of years and then was the co-proprietor of Antoine's Texaco and Antoine's Conoco. Mrs. Antoine was a longtime member of Eastwood Pentecostal Church and a member of the JUAN (Jesus Us And Now) Club. She will always be remembered as a prayer worrier and as an excellent cook.
Mrs. Antoine is survived by her husband of 57 years, Vincent Antoine Jr. of Lake Charles; sons, Danny Antoine and wife Shadeon of Houston, Texas, David Antoine Sr. and wife Lisa of Iowa, La., Tony Antoine and wife Levetta of Houston, Texas, Randy Antoine and wife Janice of Lake Charles, and Jody Antoine and wife Veronica of Lake Charles; siblings, Margie Gallien and husband Welton of Houston, Texas, Jean Manuel, also of Houston, Texas, Doretha Hall of Los Angeles, Calif., Allen Manuel of Lake Charles, and Jeanell Prudhomme and husband Calvin of Lake Charles; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Bernie Manuel Sr.; and siblings, Bernie "June" Manuel Jr., Irene Orphey, Evon Ramirez, Johnny Manuel, Kathy Johnson and Judy Talbert.
Her private services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my cousin, Juanita. She was one of my favorite relatives because she was always there for me throughout my life, as well as my mom and Chris. I will never forget her beautiful smile. She always had a caring heart and was a Godly person, always saying something to brighten your day or just make you think. I will cherish the memories of the times we shared. I wish you the comfort in the strength she gave you, the love she wraps your heart with, and her healing power to get you through this very difficult time. Be blessed!
Priscilla Roy-Singleton
Family
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
deborah tillman
May 7, 2020
Ohhhhhh what a precious sweet lady in my life she was!!!! There are not enough kind, loving and fun words to truly describe Sis. Juanita. My family has known her and her family all my life through Eastwood.
She will truly be missed. Dance w the angels Sis. Juanita, find James & Rita Hicks (my parents), they went right ahead of you girl!!! So many hugs and prayers and lots of love to all the family from the Hicks Family (Shelli & Jody)
Shellu Hicks
May 7, 2020
My Brothers,

My family and I are so sorry for your loss. We want to extend our sincerest condolences to you and your family. We will keep you and your family in our daily thoughts and prayers. May GOD bless ALL.
Kelvin LeDoux
Friend
May 7, 2020
Sending love and condolences to my Antoine family , in the midst of your sorrow. Aunt Juanita had a beautiful soul that truly matched her exterior. I have positive childhood memories of her taking me with her to church , it was my first experience in a Pentecostal church. lol / To her boys may you find comfort in her memories and peace from her rest .
Dorothy Iles
Family
May 6, 2020
My condolences to my Uncle Vince and family, my Aunt was a caring person and always willing to help others
Edward Lewis
Family
May 6, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Mr. David and the Antoine family for your loss. May God give you peace during this time of sorrow.
Stacie Wright
May 5, 2020
To the Family, longtime childhood friends ,my deepest sympathy to you all!!
Robin King-Williams
Neighbor
May 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Antoine family.
Debra @ Bruce Hatton
Family
May 3, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jonathan Horn
May 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person whom I called Mom. Love and will miss you always. To my brothers and Pop, May God comfort and strengthen you all through this difficult time. Love Yall
Dwayne Horn Sr
Family
May 2, 2020
Sis. Juanita was so full of life! She was always fun, such a mess. She got people to church and gave all the time. She loved her family, so proud of her boys. I remember her testifying at Eastwood when I was little and how much everyone enjoyed her. She was one-of-a-kind. Prayers for Bro. Vince and her family.
Melanie Tate
Friend
May 2, 2020
Juanita will be greatly missed
Bernadine Jones
Family
May 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sheila Guillory-Simien
Family
May 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your loved one. We will continue to pray for your strength, comfort and courage through this difficult time. We love yall ❤ Family Forever Rachel Rideau Walker & Family
Rickey & Rachel Walker
Family
May 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marshall & Gladys Richard
Acquaintance
May 1, 2020
Juanita and I became friends from the day I met her sometime in 1976-77. She was a member of Eastwood; I was a frequent visitor. She was a truly delightful woman of God and prayer. She loved her children and her family. She loved her church family and I was privileged to step into that circle. She was always ready to flash that smile that would light up a room...my memories of her will always make me smile back.
Pamela Nolde
Friend
May 1, 2020
So sorry wish I could be there
Ruth Soti
May 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Alex, Cynthia, Austin & Erin Zotomayor
Family
May 1, 2020
What a great lady !! I will always remember her testimonies and her beautiful smile. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Tara Benoit Rider
May 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. A beautiful woman who loved and was loved by many. She was always one of my favorite women of the Lord.
Larry & Deb Rasch
Friend
May 1, 2020
Sis Ruby Wilks and daughter Tery <br />She is already waiting for you Juanita yall can do some shouting now!
My deepest sympathy to your loss today my heart is with you alll Tery Wilks Owens
Tery Wilks-Owens
Friend
April 30, 2020
We loved her and enjoyed many times together.
Tessie Smith
Friend
April 30, 2020
Loved Juanita. Such a woman of faith, encouragement and determination. Will never forget her telling about visits from angels, the Holy Ghost "climbing on her" in the store where she left her shopping cart and went home to worship her God, and so many more special experiences she had. Prayers for the family for the loss of such a strong mother/wife.
Janet Griffin
Friend
April 30, 2020
May God give yall the strength to carry on and may her soul be with God.
Kolathia Hagans and Family
Friend
April 30, 2020
I got to know Sis Juanita working at Eastwoods daughter church. She was so bubbly and full of life and laughter but she could also could cry and pray with the broken. Juanita was an unforgettable lady with a big heart. She wasnt ashamed of her Lord. My love and prayers for Bro Vince, who loved to tell us how they met and fell in love, and for her beloved boys and to the extended family. May God comfort and surround you all with peace.
Linda Pousson
Friend
April 30, 2020
I offer my condolences to the Antione Family in loss of your Mom.
Marvin Jackson
Friend
April 30, 2020
I met Her many years ago when we moved to Lake Charles,La.many years ago at Eastwood Church. She was classy and such a joy to be around. So sorry for your loss.
Sybil Guy
April 30, 2020
What a precious lady of faith and prayer Juanita was. Heavens gain is certainly a huge loss for the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Christy Cater Whitaker
Friend
April 30, 2020
Loved Juanita Antoine! Remember her from the old Eastwood Church! Always kind and had her boys with her at church! Remember her story of when she was troubled she would come and sit by the sign in front of the church and she would find a peace that came over her! Goodbye Juanita until we meet again!
Thomas and Mary Anderson
Friend
April 30, 2020
She was the sweetest lady. ❤
Susan Branum-Buller
Acquaintance
April 30, 2020
I know its been years since we last saw each other but you were a blessing to this family and will be truly missed kiss everyone for me.
Monique Manuel-Vickers
Family
