1/1
Juanita "Fannie Mae" Garrard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita "Fannie Mae" Garrard, 94, passed away Nov. 6, 2020.
She was born in Greenwood, Miss. and resided in Lake Charles. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She worked for Billups Sporting Goods as the assistant manager for 45 years with her husband, Berry Garrard, Sr. by her side. She especially enjoyed serving the public. Juanita had a strong Christian Faith and especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Berry "Bubba" Garrard, Jr. and wife Pam of Moss Bluff; daughter, Yolanda Garrard Davidson of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Bryan and Melanie Garrard, Shannon and Clayton Carlson; Mary and Duane Davidson; great grandchildren, Kara Carlson, Talen Garrard, Miya Carlson and Cameron Carlson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Berry Garrard, Sr.
The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice for their loving care along with Kisha Myers and Tina LeJeune.
Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved