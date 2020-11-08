Juanita "Fannie Mae" Garrard, 94, passed away Nov. 6, 2020.

She was born in Greenwood, Miss. and resided in Lake Charles. She was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church. She worked for Billups Sporting Goods as the assistant manager for 45 years with her husband, Berry Garrard, Sr. by her side. She especially enjoyed serving the public. Juanita had a strong Christian Faith and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Berry "Bubba" Garrard, Jr. and wife Pam of Moss Bluff; daughter, Yolanda Garrard Davidson of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Bryan and Melanie Garrard, Shannon and Clayton Carlson; Mary and Duane Davidson; great grandchildren, Kara Carlson, Talen Garrard, Miya Carlson and Cameron Carlson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berry Garrard, Sr.

The family would like to thank Brighton Bridge Hospice for their loving care along with Kisha Myers and Tina LeJeune.

Services will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Consolata Cemetery.

