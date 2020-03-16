|
Juanita Gilbert Navarre, 83, passed away on March 14, 2020 in her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of the Sulphur area. Juanita loved the fellowship and spending time with family and friends.
Juanita is survived by her two brothers, Ray Lee Gilbert of Vinton and Eugene Gilbert and wife Linda of Sulphur; 15 nieces and nephews; caregivers, Tina Simmons, Lisa Desormeaux, Pam Swinney, Trena Nelson, Tanya Ware, Delaina Desormeaux, Meagan Gonzalez, Janet Whatley, Annette Savant, Jodie Fontenot, and Brenda Akers. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Navarre; parents, Louis "Ovey" and Emitile Gilbert; and brother, Melvin Gilbert.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Rev. Casey Rader officiating. Burial will be in Black Bayou Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Tuesday, March 17 at 8 a.m. until time of the service. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the loving care they gave Juanita.
Published in American Press on Mar. 16, 2020