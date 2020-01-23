Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Word Christian Center
1639 Ryan St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Living Word Christian Center
1639 Ryan St.
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Marie (Thibodeaux) Chambers


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita Marie (Thibodeaux) Chambers Obituary
Juanita Marie Thibodeaux Chambers was born on March 6, 1947, to the late Melvin and Edna Thibodeaux in Lawtell, La. She has been a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., since 1948.
Juanita was a graduate of Washington High School, class of 1965.
Juanita has been a member of St. John Holiness since 1979 where she previously served on the Pastor's Aid Committee and the Mother's Board.
On March 21, 1981, she married Murlin Chambers Sr., and together they built a beautiful life. Juanita was affectionately known as "Queen" by her family. Queen's faith was as fiery as her tongue. She would pray for you and tell you about yourself in the same sentence. She was just as devoted to God and her church as she was to her family and friends.
Juanita was called to rest on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Juanita was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin Peter Thibodeaux and Melvin "June" Thibodeaux; three sisters, Geraldine Fobbs, Evelyn Amos and Bonnie Bellard; three brothers-in-law, Bishop Elton Fobbs, Lawrence Bellard, Kenneth Manual Sr.; and three grandchildren, Devonte Chambers, Cynthia Chambers and Reece Legend Hartford.
Juanita leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 38 years, Murlin Chambers Sr.; her children, Yvette (John) Frank, Wilson (Phyllis) Clayton, Sheon (Mary) Caesar, Shalanda (Shawn) Papillion, Marilyn (Jason Leger) Chambers, Murlin "Billy" Chambers; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Broussard; her siblings, Audrey (Joe) Lewis, Maudrey Jason, Patricia Patterson, Terry Thibodeaux, John "Cookie" (Marva) Thibodeaux and Louvella Manuel; sisters-in-law, Martha Thibodeaux, Agnes Thibodeaux; brothers-in-law, Joseph Amos; godchild, Ronald W Richard; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Living Word Christian Center, 1639 Ryan St., in Lake Charles, Pastor Joseph Banks. Pastor Ronald Simien will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -