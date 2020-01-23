|
|
Juanita Marie Thibodeaux Chambers was born on March 6, 1947, to the late Melvin and Edna Thibodeaux in Lawtell, La. She has been a lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., since 1948.
Juanita was a graduate of Washington High School, class of 1965.
Juanita has been a member of St. John Holiness since 1979 where she previously served on the Pastor's Aid Committee and the Mother's Board.
On March 21, 1981, she married Murlin Chambers Sr., and together they built a beautiful life. Juanita was affectionately known as "Queen" by her family. Queen's faith was as fiery as her tongue. She would pray for you and tell you about yourself in the same sentence. She was just as devoted to God and her church as she was to her family and friends.
Juanita was called to rest on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Juanita was preceded in death by two brothers, Irvin Peter Thibodeaux and Melvin "June" Thibodeaux; three sisters, Geraldine Fobbs, Evelyn Amos and Bonnie Bellard; three brothers-in-law, Bishop Elton Fobbs, Lawrence Bellard, Kenneth Manual Sr.; and three grandchildren, Devonte Chambers, Cynthia Chambers and Reece Legend Hartford.
Juanita leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 38 years, Murlin Chambers Sr.; her children, Yvette (John) Frank, Wilson (Phyllis) Clayton, Sheon (Mary) Caesar, Shalanda (Shawn) Papillion, Marilyn (Jason Leger) Chambers, Murlin "Billy" Chambers; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Broussard; her siblings, Audrey (Joe) Lewis, Maudrey Jason, Patricia Patterson, Terry Thibodeaux, John "Cookie" (Marva) Thibodeaux and Louvella Manuel; sisters-in-law, Martha Thibodeaux, Agnes Thibodeaux; brothers-in-law, Joseph Amos; godchild, Ronald W Richard; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Her funeral will be noon Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Living Word Christian Center, 1639 Ryan St., in Lake Charles, Pastor Joseph Banks. Pastor Ronald Simien will officiate. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Jan. 23, 2020