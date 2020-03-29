|
|
Juanita Penney Thornton, the oldest of eight children, born to Earl G. and Gertrude Weick Penney, passed peacefully into eternal life on March 27, 2020, at the age of 84. She was a native of DeRidder and a graduate of Northwestern State University, class of 1958, where she was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority, chosen as a member of the Purple Jackets (1956-1958), voted the State Fair Queen (1958), and elected as an Outstanding Beauty (1958).
She and her family returned to DeRidder in 1982 following her husband's retirement, at which time she returned full-time to her calling as a high school math teacher. Her passion and dedication to her profession was evident in the countless hours she spent with her students outside of the school day and the many students she kept in touch with long after they graduated.
As the matriarch of the Penney family following her mother's death, Juanita lived out the last 35 years of her life on the family homestead, where she spent a joyful and memorable childhood, and continued to gather at "the old house" with her siblings and their families until the very end of her earthly life.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stephen; brother, Victor; sisters, Evelyn and Carolyn; and grandson, Hunter Byles.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 61 years, Jack Thornton; daughter, Laurie Cherry (Stephen) of Fayetteville, N.C.; son, Jonathan Thornton (Girlie) of Granbury, Texas; grandchildren, Jordan Cherry Loper (Regan), Savannah Cherry and Electra Fukushima; brothers, Billy Penney (Dianne) and Paul Penney (Dianne), both of DeRidder, La., Charles Penney (Brenda) of Benicia, Calif.; and sister, Maxine Cely of Burkburnett, Texas; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at Beauregard Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends wishing to honor Juanita's memory to donate to a .
Published in American Press on Mar. 29, 2020