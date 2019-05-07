Home

Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Juanita Plumb Obituary
Juanita Plumb, age 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Juanita was born July 25, 1938, to Harvey Young and Emily Myers. She was born and raised in Big Lake, La. Juanita was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She was strong willed by nature and loved with all her heart and was always there for her family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, Cajun French music and spending time with her family.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Dallas Gene Plumb; and parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Ann Murdock, Bobby Louis Plumb and Angela Rene Abshire, all of Lake Charles, La.; three grandchildren, Taylor Ryan Plumb, Morgan and Madison Plumb; brothers, Larry and Jerry Demarest; sister, Sylvia Demarest.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A rosary prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
Published in American Press on May 7, 2019
