Jeane's Funeral Service
100 E Union St
Leesville, LA 71446
(337) 238-1700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Leesville
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Leesville
Judge Ted R. Broyles

Judge Ted R. Broyles Obituary
Funeral service for Judge Ted R. Broyles will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Leesville with Dr. Jerry Penefield and brother Craig Forque officiating. Burial will follow at Leesville Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Judge Ted R. Broyles, age 92, was called home on August 9, 2019 while in Byrd Hospital. Judge Broyles attended Centenary College in Shreveport and LSU Law school. After passing the Louisiana Bar he became the youngest lawyer in Louisiana. He served as Leesville City Attorney, Assistant District Attorney and District Judge for 20 years. Upon retirement he served an additional 10 years throughout Central and Southwest Louisiana as Judge Ad Hoc. He served as Boy Scout Master for many years, summer league baseball coach and taught 8th grade Sunday School and a deacon for many years. His passions included playing chess at an exceptional level, playing golf and tennis, gardening and watching the Houston Astros. He was also a state ping-pong champion. He loved his family and his Savior, the Lord Jesus. The family's deepest appreciation to Dr. Greg Lord, Dr. David Aymond, Byrd Hospital and The Woodlands for the care they provided to our loved one.
Judge Broyles was preceded in death by his father, Anderson Harvey Broyles; his mother Maddie Allen Broyles; brothers Joe Edison Broyles, Allen Harvey Broyles and Dr. William H. Broyles; sister Sarah Hester Eilyeen Broyles; one son, William Denson Broyles.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Jeri Lynn Broyles; sons Ted R. Broyles II and David Broyles, and Asa A Skinner, whom he considered his son.
Pallbearers will be Clint Skinner, Steve Broyles, Charles Owen, Jeff Skidmore, Bill Broyles, and Dr. Mike Broyles. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Broyles, Judge William Bennett, John Howard, Larry Sadoski, T. Berry Porter, Bill Tilley, Billy Lewis, Donnie Perkins, James Hagan, and Robert Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial gift be given to the Leesville First Baptist Church Renovation Fund or to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Words of comfort and encouragement for the family of Judge Ted R. Broyles may be left at www.jeanesfs.com.
Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2019
