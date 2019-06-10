Judith "Judy" Anderson Angelo, 79, of Lake Charles, La., died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in her residence.

Mrs. Angelo was born December 27, 1939 in Speedway, IN, lived in Beaumont, TX for a number of years before moving to Lake Charles in 1980. She graduated from Bloomington High School in Indiana and attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, enjoyed volunteering her time at Women and Children's Hospital and was a part of their Senior Circle. Mrs. Angelo enjoyed reading, but her true passion in life was for her children and her grandchildren.

Mrs. Angelo is survived by her children, Lori Angelo Mondello and wife Stephanie Mondello of Pensacola, FL, Joseph Patrick Angelo and wife Beverly of Goliad, TX, Joseph Michael Angelo and fiancée Kim Bogan White of Benton, LA, Lisa Marie Pitre and husband Brandon of Houston, TX, and Joseph Anthony "Tony" Angelo and wife Deanna of Denver, CO; brother, Richard "Dick" Anderson and wife Martha of Downers Grove, IL; grandchildren, Heather Lowry, Andrew Angelo, Emily Angelo, and Grayson Pitre; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Joseph F. Angelo; and parents, Dr. Howard and Margaret Anderson.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. A private committal will be at Consolata Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until the start of the service.

Published in American Press on June 10, 2019