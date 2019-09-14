|
|
Judith Lee Deshotel, born Feb. 23, 1949, in Melbourne Victoria, Australia, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 70.
Judith worked as a Real Estate Agent and attended Livingway. She loved knitting, animals, and traveling with her husband. Her caring and nurturing spirit will be missed.
Judith is survived by her husband of 25 years, Delano D. Deshotel Sr.; son, David (Jennifer) and their children, Phoebe`; Lana; Juliet; daughter, Lisa (Paul) and their child, Ema; brother, Chris (Catherine); sister, Llou; numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her husband's family, Betty Deshotel; Carolyn Deshotel; Paul and Judy Deshotel; Isabelle and Lester Bourg; Rose and Graling Mouton; Judy and Avery "Junior" Leonard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lee; Lloyd; John.
Funeral service is Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Pastor Glenn George will officiate. Burial will follow in Lorrain DeRouen Cemetery. Visitation begins Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Pallbearers assisting in her service are Kennon, Mason, Randy and Avery "Junior" Leonard; Graling Mouton I; Graling Mouton II; Michael Hanks.
Published in American Press on Sept. 14, 2019