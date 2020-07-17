1/1
Judith Lynn Pichon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heaviest of hearts the family of Judith Lynn Pichon, 57, a resident of Lake Charles, former resident of Slidell, La., and native of Hartford, Conn., announces her passing on July 14, 2020, in a local hospital.
Judy as she was affectionately known was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and ferociously loyal friend. Judy possessed a strong work ethic and fought a tireless battle with numerous health conditions. She was employed by Wal-Mart for 24 years prior to her retirement. She became a licensed florist, and both excelled and enjoyed arranging floral tributes. Judy was a huge Disney fan and loved Beauty and the Beast.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Beverly Spear; and brother, Kenneth Spear.
Judith leaves to cherish her precious memory her loving husband, Larry Edward Pichon; children, Patrick Pichon and wife Jillian and Meghan Pichon and partner Amber Henry; grandchildren, Ellie Pichon and Finn Pichon; siblings, Katherine Spear Skinner and husband James, Daniel Spear, Cheryl Hughes and husband Danny, Jonathon Spear, James Muir and Paul Muir; and a host of nieces, nephews and fur babies.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Judy will be cremated.
In accordance with State Regulations mask are required for entry into the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Lakeside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved