It is with heaviest of hearts the family of Judith Lynn Pichon, 57, a resident of Lake Charles, former resident of Slidell, La., and native of Hartford, Conn., announces her passing on July 14, 2020, in a local hospital.

Judy as she was affectionately known was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and ferociously loyal friend. Judy possessed a strong work ethic and fought a tireless battle with numerous health conditions. She was employed by Wal-Mart for 24 years prior to her retirement. She became a licensed florist, and both excelled and enjoyed arranging floral tributes. Judy was a huge Disney fan and loved Beauty and the Beast.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Beverly Spear; and brother, Kenneth Spear.

Judith leaves to cherish her precious memory her loving husband, Larry Edward Pichon; children, Patrick Pichon and wife Jillian and Meghan Pichon and partner Amber Henry; grandchildren, Ellie Pichon and Finn Pichon; siblings, Katherine Spear Skinner and husband James, Daniel Spear, Cheryl Hughes and husband Danny, Jonathon Spear, James Muir and Paul Muir; and a host of nieces, nephews and fur babies.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Judy will be cremated.

In accordance with State Regulations mask are required for entry into the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store