LAKE ARTHUR-The family and friends of Judy Istre are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on May 22, 2020, at the age of 78. Judy was born in Lake Arthur, La to Alex Conner, Sr. and Hilda Trahan Conner on March 31, 1942. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, working cross word games, flowers, and reading a good book. Above all her other hobbies, however, her family was the pride and joy of her life. Judy cherished time spent with them, particularly her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Judy is survived by her son: Jeremy (Jennifer) Istre of Lake Charles, La; grandchildren, Conner, Jacob, Christian, and Jackson; brothers, Michael (Judy) Conner of Lake Arthur, La and Terry Conner of Lake Arthur, La; sisters, Thelma Jean (Ludrick) Schexnider of Lake Arthur, La, Lucille (L.J.) LeJeune of Jennings, La, Earline Doucet of Roanoke, La, and Margie Buermann of Fr. Leonard Wood, Mo; and sister-in-law, Retia Conner.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Sr. and Hilda T. Conner; beloved husband, Joseph "J.C." Istre; brothers, Alex, Jr., Douglas, Emery, Ted, Donald Conner; sister, Betty Price; brother-in-laws, Bob Buermann, Johnny Price, and Alpha "Slim" Doucet; and sister-in-law, Mary Conner.

Funeral Service for Judy Ann Conner Istre will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel, in Lake Arthur, La, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. with Roland Vaughn officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 26 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of her service with a Rosary recited by Mike Conner at 5 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.

