Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Judy Fontenot
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Livingway Pentecostal Church
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Livingway Pentecostal Church
Judy Ann Fontenot


1943 - 2020
Judy Ann Fontenot Obituary
Mrs. Judy Ann Duhon Fontenot, 76, of Lake Charles, passed away at 7:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in a local hospital with her family by her side. She was born to the late Otis and Corine Duhon on Aug. 25, 1943.
Mrs. Fontenot was a graduate of LaGrange High School and attended Sowela Technical College where she earned her nursing degree as an LPN. She worked as an LPN at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital from 1992-2009, and at Women's and Children's Hospital from 2009-2015. After retiring from the hospital, Judy continued private nursing care until her cancer diagnosis with patients who quickly fell in love with her sweet demeanor and often became her friends. She was an active and devoted member of Livingway Pentecostal Church where she met her husband, Edward "Ed" E. Fontenot.
She devoted her life to her family and her Christian faith and cherished praising the Lord. Judy loved to read her bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."
Survivors include her husband, Edward E. Fontenot of Lake Charles; three children, Vickie Smith and husband Robert of Lake Charles, David Breaux and wife Lauren of Sulphur, and Randy Breaux and wife Robyn of Lake Charles; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Baham and husband Dana of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Savario; and brother, Rudy Duhon.
Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Livingway Pentecostal Church. Bishop C. R. Nugent and the Rev. Brent Keating will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until time of service, Saturday, in the church. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020
Remember
