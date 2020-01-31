|
Funeral service for Mrs. Judy Benoit Stubbs, 77, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Rev. Susil Fernando officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Garden of Angels under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Mrs. Stubbs passed away at 12:35 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the Jeff Davis Living Center. Funeral home visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.
She was a college graduate, earning a bachelor's degree in education. Her teaching career always involved either Catholic churches or schools. Judy and Peter lived in several states and in Alberta, Canada. She spent her whole career involved in the Catholic School Systems. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lake Charles where she served as a Lay Minister and Lector.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Ann (Joe) Shelton of Moss Bluff; two sons, Peter B Stubbs Jr. of Edmonton, Alberta, Craig Mathew (Sarah) Stubbs of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Gertrude Dupont of Midland, Dorothy (John) Smith of Jennings; two brothers, Lawrence R. (Janice) Benoit of Jennings, Edmund R. "Randy" Benoit of Jennings; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Mrs. Stubbs was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Olite Hoffpauir Benoit; her husband, Deacon Peter B. Stubbs; and sister, Phyllis Benoit.
Published in American Press on Jan. 31, 2020