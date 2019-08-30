|
|
Judy Bishop, born April 15, 1946, in Lawtell, daughter of the late Corise and Angelina (Bellard) Higginbotham, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the age of 73.
Judy worked for Morgan Crop Services for many years, as well as being a bookkeeper and income tax preparer in the Iowa area. She enjoyed cooking, baking candy, cross word puzzle books and loved spending time with her family.
Judy is survived by her children, Mitchell Fruge (Angie), Chris Fruge (Holly), Sharon Hinton (Glynn); siblings, Darrell Higginbotham, Jackie LaVergne, Diann Comeaux; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Terlin and Patrick Higginbotham; sisters, Eva Touchet, Lela Fruge and Sherry Higginbotham.
Celebration of life will be in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Bennie Wego officiating. Gathering of family and friends will begin Saturday in the funeral home from 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
The family would like to thank Dawn Kershaw with Christus St. Pat's Hospice for her compassion and care for Judy as well as being an angel for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colors for a Cause Louisiana Chapter.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019