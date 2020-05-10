Judy Lee Stanley
1967 - 2020
Judy Lee Stanley, 53 of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by her sons and family.
Judy was born on May 5, 1967 in Dequincy, La. to Ervin and Linda Stanley. She grew up in Green Island-Starks area and attended Hyatt High School, Class of 1985.
She was a proud mother to her three sons and enjoyed celebrating the Holidays with them and her family. Of the holidays, Christmas was her favorite, always starting with the oversized Christmas Tree. She loved to travel, often loading the kids up for a trip to anywhere, what was suppose to be a 10 minute trip could always somehow turn into several hours, She always enjoyed the scenery and good conversation with anyone that accompanied her.
She was employed with Warren ISD as a school bus driver, custodian and teachers aid. She was dedicated to her family and to the children of the school district, always volunteering to help out whenever there was a school trip ahead. Her hobbies included arts and crafts, reading and finding the garage sales along the road to anywhere.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her father; Ervin Stanley
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Patrick Doyle, Colton(Kimberly) Pickering, and Robert Jenkins; two grandchildren; Izabella and Carson, her mother, Linda (Herbert) Ragle; her siblings; Glenn (Cindy) Stanley, Ricky (Krissy) Stanley, Rachel (Calvin) Doyle, April (Charles) Chimene, Matthew (Andrea) Ragle, Chris (Leann) Stanley, Devin (Constance) Stanley.
Visitation and funeral services are by invitation only. We do invite you to view her virtual services at www.facebook.com/hixsonsnider. Funeral services will be led by Pastor Vance Cawley on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Hyatt Cemetery in Fields, La.

Published in American Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
2:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Snider Funeral Home
205 West Harrison Street
Dequincy, LA 70633
3377866000
May 10, 2020
... I was Blessed to have Her in My Life and as Family. When I Plant Flowers or work in the Garden or start a new Art project I will think of her with a Smile, probably telling me how to do it. I will miss her. - To Her Boys, she Loved you Unconditionally and was so Proud of You. GOD BLESS. I Loved it when she would roll her eyes and tell me what Yaw had been up to then say Lordy Lordy and give that Hearty, Passionate, Loving Laugh as she spoke of you. That was Love, Pure and Free. That was - JUDYLEE.
Marcy Says
Family
