Judy Lee Stanley, 53 of Silsbee, Texas passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by her sons and family.
Judy was born on May 5, 1967 in Dequincy, La. to Ervin and Linda Stanley. She grew up in Green Island-Starks area and attended Hyatt High School, Class of 1985.
She was a proud mother to her three sons and enjoyed celebrating the Holidays with them and her family. Of the holidays, Christmas was her favorite, always starting with the oversized Christmas Tree. She loved to travel, often loading the kids up for a trip to anywhere, what was suppose to be a 10 minute trip could always somehow turn into several hours, She always enjoyed the scenery and good conversation with anyone that accompanied her.
She was employed with Warren ISD as a school bus driver, custodian and teachers aid. She was dedicated to her family and to the children of the school district, always volunteering to help out whenever there was a school trip ahead. Her hobbies included arts and crafts, reading and finding the garage sales along the road to anywhere.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her father; Ervin Stanley
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Patrick Doyle, Colton(Kimberly) Pickering, and Robert Jenkins; two grandchildren; Izabella and Carson, her mother, Linda (Herbert) Ragle; her siblings; Glenn (Cindy) Stanley, Ricky (Krissy) Stanley, Rachel (Calvin) Doyle, April (Charles) Chimene, Matthew (Andrea) Ragle, Chris (Leann) Stanley, Devin (Constance) Stanley.
Visitation and funeral services are by invitation only. We do invite you to view her virtual services at www.facebook.com/hixsonsnider. Funeral services will be led by Pastor Vance Cawley on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Hyatt Cemetery in Fields, La.
Judy was born on May 5, 1967 in Dequincy, La. to Ervin and Linda Stanley. She grew up in Green Island-Starks area and attended Hyatt High School, Class of 1985.
She was a proud mother to her three sons and enjoyed celebrating the Holidays with them and her family. Of the holidays, Christmas was her favorite, always starting with the oversized Christmas Tree. She loved to travel, often loading the kids up for a trip to anywhere, what was suppose to be a 10 minute trip could always somehow turn into several hours, She always enjoyed the scenery and good conversation with anyone that accompanied her.
She was employed with Warren ISD as a school bus driver, custodian and teachers aid. She was dedicated to her family and to the children of the school district, always volunteering to help out whenever there was a school trip ahead. Her hobbies included arts and crafts, reading and finding the garage sales along the road to anywhere.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her father; Ervin Stanley
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons; Patrick Doyle, Colton(Kimberly) Pickering, and Robert Jenkins; two grandchildren; Izabella and Carson, her mother, Linda (Herbert) Ragle; her siblings; Glenn (Cindy) Stanley, Ricky (Krissy) Stanley, Rachel (Calvin) Doyle, April (Charles) Chimene, Matthew (Andrea) Ragle, Chris (Leann) Stanley, Devin (Constance) Stanley.
Visitation and funeral services are by invitation only. We do invite you to view her virtual services at www.facebook.com/hixsonsnider. Funeral services will be led by Pastor Vance Cawley on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Hyatt Cemetery in Fields, La.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 10, 2020.