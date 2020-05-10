... I was Blessed to have Her in My Life and as Family. When I Plant Flowers or work in the Garden or start a new Art project I will think of her with a Smile, probably telling me how to do it. I will miss her. - To Her Boys, she Loved you Unconditionally and was so Proud of You. GOD BLESS. I Loved it when she would roll her eyes and tell me what Yaw had been up to then say Lordy Lordy and give that Hearty, Passionate, Loving Laugh as she spoke of you. That was Love, Pure and Free. That was - JUDYLEE.

Marcy Says

