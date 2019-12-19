|
Judy Newman Moreau passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at a local care facility.
She was born on July 15, 1948 in Lawtell, La., and was a resident of Lake Charles and Sulphur until moving to Iowa/Woodlawn. Judy is a retired Professional hairdresser, having worked many years at Wilshire's and 20 years at The Hair Shoppe in Lake Charles.
Judy enjoyed working in the yard, cooking (especially gumbo), motorcycle riding with her husband, being with family, friends and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Pokeno with her friends and family, shopping on the QVC Network, and had belonged to many organizations. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her beloved husband, Wayne R. Moreau; sons, Jeff LeBert (Michelle), and Chad LeBert (Tanya) of Lacassine; special nephew, Dr. Brad LeBert (Tammie); brother, Tony Newman (Debbie); sisters, Audrey Breaux, and Dorothy Blanchard of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Jane Newman, all of Lake Charles, and brother-in-law Darrell "Bee" Ancelet of Sulphur. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jake and Kylie LeBert, Bryce and Breanna Deshotel, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin Wayne LeBert and Eric Wayne Moreau; her parents, Abra and Marie Newman; step-father, Thonis Fontenot, brothers, Leroy Newman, and Clifton Newman, sister, Fernell Ancelet, and sister-in-law, Betty Newman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Dale Dupuis and Barrett Navarre will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 19, 2019