Julia B. Joubert 78, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, in a local hospital.

Julia Joubert was born on July 12, 1940, to Audrey and Pearl Bellow in Swords, La. She later met the love of her life, Walter J. Joubert Jr, whom she married. Julia had so much love to share with everyone. She raised more than just her children. She worked for Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Stockwell as a caretaker for 15 years. She was a member of Local 207 and also worked for Grand Cove Nursing Center until she was unable to work due to health issues and became disabled. She was also a member of Saint Henry Catholic Church for over 40 years, where she was also a member of Ladies of Auxiliary. She also enjoyed attending 4 p.m. Mass on Saturdays.

In their union, they had eight children: Gary (Stephanie) Joubert, Retell Joubert, Stephanie (James)Simon, Gayla Joubert, Walter (Delores) Joubert III, Pamala (Earl) Deruso, Greer Joubert, and Audrieun Joubert. They also had 19 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 5 Godchildren, Jimmy Valmont, Devena Guillory Frazier, LaTasha Bellow, Krystal Bellow Rainey, and Helen Renee', 4 sisters, Ornadell Valmont, Mary Guillory, Catherine Papillion, Ophelia Collins, and 1 brother, Ferman Bellow. She was preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Audrey Bellow, daughter Gayla Joubert, and her brothers Whitney Bellow, Lunzy Bellow, Wilmon Bellow, Allen Bellow, Henry Bellow, and Phillip Bellow.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Saint Henry Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2019