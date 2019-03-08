Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Julia DuRousseau
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Theodores Catholic Church
Julia Gradney DuRousseau


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Gradney DuRousseau Obituary
Julia Gradney DuRousseau was born on June 3, 1934, to Avie and Alice Gradney. Julia was united in marriage to John DuRousseau on Jan. 3, 1953. Through this union they were blessed with 5 children, 2 boys and 3 girls; Merlin DuRousseau, Raymond DuRousseau, Margaret (DuRousseau) husband, Joseph Richard, Maria (Durousseau) Mott, Nancy DuRousseau.
She was a wonderful loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a compassionate, strong, gentle, caring and giving person. She touched the hearts of many throughout her life. Whoever met her could not help but love her from the first time they met her. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Her memories are left to be cherished by; children, 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Blaze Mable Abbott, Mildred Addie; brother, Audley Gradney; daughter in-law Dianna DuRousseau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avie and Alice Gradney; son Merlin DuRousseau; brothers, Jack Gradney, Austin Gradney; sisters, Lula Gradney and Florence Rougeau.
The DuRousseau family would like to give special thanks to Heart of Hospice staff and counselor, Laura; nurses, Erin, Brittany and Sam; Chaplin's, Theron and Rob. Also to Julia's personal caregiver Maxine Harris and prayer warrior, Loretta Lejeune from St. Theodore's Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 8 a.m. until leaving to St. Theodores Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian burial. Mass will begin at noon With Monsignor DuBois officiating. A rosary will be prayed 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
