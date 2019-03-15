|
Julia Lee Hollins "Toby" Paige was born and raised in DeQuincy, La. She was married to the late Joseph Edward Barnes and to this union a son was born, Johannis Edward Barnes who preceded her in death. In 1950, she married Robert Fuller Paige Sr., who also preceded her in death and to this union two sons were born: Robert Jr. "Baby Face" Paige (Harlem Globetrotter/Educator) and Kendal Reggie Paige (Manager Train Operations/Union Pacific Railroad). She also has eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Joudeh and staff; and Home Health Agencies.
Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church in DeQuincy, La. Pastor James Harris will officiate. Burial will be at Paradise Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Mar. 15, 2019