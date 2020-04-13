|
|
Julie Lasseigne Fulton, age 81, of Sulphur, La passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Julie was born Dec. 28, 1938 in Jennings, La.
Julie was a native of Louisiana, but lived in California for a short time where she was a teacher. She also taught in Louisiana for many years. Julie was a member and a past President of the Brimstone Historical Society and an Auxiliary at Cal-Cam Hospital in Sulphur. Julie loved reading, being a teacher, was a wizard at cross word puzzles, and was an avid animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her beloved cat, B.J., her parents, William Raymond Lasseigne and Glen Shaw Lasseigne, and a brother, William R. Lasseigne.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her dear friends Katy Suarez, Darla Perry, and Ron Richmond.
Graveside services will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com for the Fulton family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2020