Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Lasseigne Fulton


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Lasseigne Fulton Obituary
Julie Lasseigne Fulton, age 81, of Sulphur, La passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Julie was born Dec. 28, 1938 in Jennings, La.
Julie was a native of Louisiana, but lived in California for a short time where she was a teacher. She also taught in Louisiana for many years. Julie was a member and a past President of the Brimstone Historical Society and an Auxiliary at Cal-Cam Hospital in Sulphur. Julie loved reading, being a teacher, was a wizard at cross word puzzles, and was an avid animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her beloved cat, B.J., her parents, William Raymond Lasseigne and Glen Shaw Lasseigne, and a brother, William R. Lasseigne.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her dear friends Katy Suarez, Darla Perry, and Ron Richmond.
Graveside services will be private under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com for the Fulton family.
Published in American Press on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -