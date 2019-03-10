Julie Zulim LeJeune Thibodeaux, 96, of Lake Charles, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in the comfort of her home.

Mrs. Thibodeaux was born July 31, 1922, in Richard, La., to Ozemia and Eudia Margarite Rogers LeJeune. She has lived most of her life in Lake Charles. Mrs. Thibodeaux loved to dance. She met her beloved husband at a dance at a family home and enjoyed French music and weekend dances, as well as opening their home to welcome family and friends for many years to come. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, playing Wahoo, Bingo, cards, Battle, Back Alley Casino and slot machines at the casino. She was a talented seamstress, having made household décor, many clothes and beautiful dresses for her daughters. Her greatest love was for Jesus, instilling in her children the power of prayer, praying the rosary and attending daily Mass. Mrs. Thibodeaux will be most remembered as a lady of grace and faith. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four daughters, Margie Morgan of Iowa, Mildred Moore and husband Timothy of Lake Charles, Norma "Dean" Ford and husband Bill of Cabot, Ark., and Brenda West and husband Huey of Lake Charles; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Thibodeaux LaFosse of Carlyss; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 33 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Leonce Joseph Thibodeaux; son; Winston Ferria Thibodeaux; son-in-law, Milton Ulmet Morgan; three grandchildren, Brian Moore, John Verret and Keith Moore; parents; and 11 siblings.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Nathan Long will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Sunday with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

The family of Mrs. Thibodeaux would like to express heartfelt thanks to her nephew, Gerald Meche, caregivers and the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellence in care and kindness.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 221 Aqua Drive, Lake Charles, LA 70605.