Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Pierce


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Pierce Obituary
Julius Pierce, 82, was called home to eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Julius Pierce was born April 1, 1937 in New Orleans, La. to Julius Edward and Beatrice Pierce. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was joined in holy matrimony to Timmy Thibodeaux Pierce on Feb. 23, 1963. To this union three wonderful children were born. His early education was acquired in New Orleans and Lake Charles. He graduated from W.O. Boston High School. He completed his advance studies at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where he received a Bachelor's of Arts and Master's of Arts degrees. Further studies were done at McNeese State University where plus thirty credit hours were received for a Certificate in Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counseling. Julius Pierce was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 35 years. His duties and assignments included principal, assistant principal, counselor, and classroom teacher.
His life legacy and love will forever live in the hearts of his loving wife; Timmy Thibodeaux Pierce of 57 years, his children; Darin (Tina) Pierce, of Lake Charles, La., Lorinz (Elizama) Pierce, Brandon Pierce; his grandchildren, Bilitis and Isaac Pierce of Houston, Texas; and a host of friends and extended family.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared at www.combrefuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -