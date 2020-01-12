|
|
Julius Pierce, 82, was called home to eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Julius Pierce was born April 1, 1937 in New Orleans, La. to Julius Edward and Beatrice Pierce. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was joined in holy matrimony to Timmy Thibodeaux Pierce on Feb. 23, 1963. To this union three wonderful children were born. His early education was acquired in New Orleans and Lake Charles. He graduated from W.O. Boston High School. He completed his advance studies at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where he received a Bachelor's of Arts and Master's of Arts degrees. Further studies were done at McNeese State University where plus thirty credit hours were received for a Certificate in Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counseling. Julius Pierce was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board for 35 years. His duties and assignments included principal, assistant principal, counselor, and classroom teacher.
His life legacy and love will forever live in the hearts of his loving wife; Timmy Thibodeaux Pierce of 57 years, his children; Darin (Tina) Pierce, of Lake Charles, La., Lorinz (Elizama) Pierce, Brandon Pierce; his grandchildren, Bilitis and Isaac Pierce of Houston, Texas; and a host of friends and extended family.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared at www.combrefuneralhome.com.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020