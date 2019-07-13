Home

Julius Meinscher
Julius Theodor "Ted" Meinscher


1932 - 2019
Julius Theodor "Ted" Meinscher Obituary
Julius Theodor "Ted" Meinscher, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by family at his residence in Lake Charles, La.
Mr. Meinscher was born Aug. 5, 1932 in Beaumont, Texas, to the union of Ana Catharine Meisterhaus and Julius Theodor Meinscher Sr.
Mr. Meinscher served in the United States Army on a tour of duty in Alaska. During his lifetime, he served on the Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital, the Salvation Army, Boy Scouts of America, and he was a member of the Lake Charles Rotary Club. He retired from Gulf States Utilities after 44 years of service as Vice President of the Lake Charles Division.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marlene Marie Crabbe Meinscher; one son, Russell Meinscher of Lake Charles; and one brother, Richard Meinscher of Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Anne Daleo; and his brother, Irwin Meinscher.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 600 University Ave., Lake Charles, LA 70605. The Reverend Charles Miller will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, 4321 Lake Street, and will continue from 10 a.m. until start of the service Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on July 15, 2019
