June Marie Richard, 75, of Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She was born to her late parents, Milredge and Thelma Broussard on Oct. 22, 1944, in Abbeville, La. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, fishing, traveling, and a fan of LSU, Dallas Cowboys, and the New Orleans Saints. She was a loyal and dependable worker and was very opinionated. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, whom she loved very much.
She is survived by her three brothers, Shane Broussard and wife Janice of Creole, Rody Broussard and wife Mona of Lake Charles, Myrl "Papoose" Broussard of Abbeville; five nieces; four nephews; four great-nephews; and 11 great-nieces.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Gerald Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Iowa on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with Father Dismas Mauk officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the procession to St. Raphael Catholic Church in Iowa. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Grand Chenier.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020