Junius "Jr." Vincent, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a local care center.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Jr. enjoyed taking care of horses and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Helen Vallery and husband James of Sulphur; his stepdaughters, Linda Chesson and husband Larry of Carlyss, and Shirley Dupre of Sulphur; his siblings, Chris "Fatty" Vincent of Sulphur, Jessie Vincent of Iowa, and Christine Taylor of Sulphur; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Vincent; and siblings, Eugene "Pete" Vincent, Walter Lee "Dick" Vincent, James "Sun" Vincent, Rosanna Jardneaux, Lora Belle O'Quain, Woodrow Vincent and Lloyd "Boozo" Vincent.

A Celebration of Jr's Life was held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial was held in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss.

