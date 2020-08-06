1/1
Junius "Jr" Vincent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Junius "Jr." Vincent, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a local care center.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Jr. enjoyed taking care of horses and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Helen Vallery and husband James of Sulphur; his stepdaughters, Linda Chesson and husband Larry of Carlyss, and Shirley Dupre of Sulphur; his siblings, Chris "Fatty" Vincent of Sulphur, Jessie Vincent of Iowa, and Christine Taylor of Sulphur; six grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Vincent; and siblings, Eugene "Pete" Vincent, Walter Lee "Dick" Vincent, James "Sun" Vincent, Rosanna Jardneaux, Lora Belle O'Quain, Woodrow Vincent and Lloyd "Boozo" Vincent.
A Celebration of Jr's Life was held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home led by Jody Barrilleaux, Celebrant. Burial was held in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved